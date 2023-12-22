The Isle of Man is the only entire nation to boast UNESCO Biosphere status, reflecting it is a special place for people and nature. In our regular feature, authors from different walks of Manx life offer a personal perspective on #MyBiosphere.
This month, Alexander Thompson, director of the Dome 360° Immersive Cinema and Planetarium in Onchan, writes:
Plonked in the middle of the Celtic nations in the Irish Sea, I live in a place where nature’s beauty harmoniously coexists with a rich heritage and a unique way of life: the Isle of Man.
As a 24-year-old director of the Dome 360° Immersive Cinema and Planetarium, I have the privilege of showcasing this remarkable island’s wonders to the world.
From the adrenaline-pumping Tourist Trophy races to the captivating heritage and breathtaking beauty spots, life in the Isle of Man is a tapestry of experiences that beckon adventurers and culture enthusiasts alike.
One of the jewels in the island’s crown is its designation as a UNESCO Biosphere.
This recognition highlights our commitment to sustainability and the preservation of our unique environment.
The island’s Biosphere status underscores our dedication to striking a balance between modern living and protecting the natural world around us. It’s a way of life living among our landscapes teeming with flora and fauna.
Exploration is woven into the fabric of Isle of Man living. This island is a paradise for adventurers, from the rugged cliffs of the coastal path to the serene tranquillity of the glens, there’s an endless array of landscapes to explore.
Personally, my favourite is taking a stroll around Tholt-y-Will Glen or along the serene shores of the Ayres as there’s a diverse range of scenery to explore.
My role at the Dome Immersive Cinema and Planetarium allows me to offer a unique perspective in the Isle of Man.
We’ve harnessed technology to create an unparalleled 360° experience.
Whether I am filming using our specialised cameras or modelling three-dimensional figures and environments and animating immersive art experiences, it is a fun-filled learning adventure. In our seven-meter immersive cinema, visitors can journey through time and space, exploring the island’s past, present, and future.
Whether it’s witnessing the roar of the TT or delving into the heart of our heritage, our Dome is a gateway to the soul of the Isle of Man.
I really enjoy our school events. The pupils and staff are always intrigued and amazed when they see the Dome set up. Then when they enter and experience the educational environment they are excited and enthusiastic about their visit.
In many ways, life on the Isle of Man is a symphony of contrasts. We embrace modernity while cherishing our roots. We have an insatiable energy for education, engagement, enjoyment and our environment, yet we maintain a profound respect for nature.
We’re a community that’s proud of our heritage, and we’re always eager to share it with the world.
I am a proud Manxman who can share my artistic creations with the rest of our planet, so they too can enjoy Ellan Vannin.