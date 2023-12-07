The annual Isle of Man Christmas Bird Race is back for another year.
And organisers Manx BirdLife are hoping the 2023 event will be the biggest and best yet.
Dozens of birdwatchers have been taking part in the seven-day challenge, which runs from Christmas Day until New Year’s Eve, since it was established in 2011.
The aim of the event is to record as many wild bird species as possible across the Island.
In 2022, a record 121 bird species were recorded and the Black Tailed Godwit was added to the already impressive list for the first time.
Allison Leonard, Managing Director of Manx BirdLife says ‘This is a bit of fun for all the family this Christmas regardless of your bird watching ability.
‘We just want people to get out of the house, get some fresh air and enjoy our fantastic wildlife.’
‘You don’t have to be an expert birdwatcher to take part and the rules are simple:
‘Our Race organiser Mark Fitzpatrick will be updating everyone’s sightings during the challenge’
Race organiser Mark Fitzpatrick will be updating participants’ sightings during the challenge.
l For more information or to take part, visit http://manxbirdlife.im/sightings/christmas-bird-race/