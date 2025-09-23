The final bathing water quality tests of the summer have been completed, showing mixed results across the island.
With autumn setting in, most people will have left sea swimming behind for another year, though some hardy wild swimmers continue to take the plunge, regardless of the chill.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) carried out monthly bathing water quality tests during the summer. A full report will be compiled early next year, but results from the regular tests have been published throughout the season to provide up-to-date information for swimmers and coastal communities.
Bathing areas are classed as ‘excellent’, ‘good’, or failing to meet the minimum standard. The last tests took place on September 18 and the results have now been published.
The tests measure levels of E.coli and intestinal enterococci (IE), which can both cause infections and indicate the presence of faecal matter in the water. Higher levels can result from untreated sewage or rainwater run-off from the land after heavy showers.
It was a good summer for Brewery Beach at Bay ny Carrickey in the south, with water quality rated excellent throughout.
Douglas was excellent for most of the summer, although at the end of June it fell below good standards for both bacteria.
Castletown also saw one dip on September 8, with IE levels a concern, but results were otherwise excellent.
Glen Wyllin dropped below good standards on a couple of occasions in August but was rated excellent for most of the time.
Port Erin, one of the island’s busiest beaches, never fell below good and was largely excellent across the summer season.
Port St Mary was rated good for most of the summer but E.coli levels increased towards the end, with the final test falling below good.
Ramsey’s north and south beaches also fared well, with just one dip at the south beach in June, but otherwise excellent.
Peel and Fenella beaches are not designated bathing areas but were tested five times. Peel consistently fell below good standards, while Fenella was rated higher, dipping below good once in August. Work has now begun on Peel’s long-awaited sewage treatment facility, which is seen as key to improving long-term water quality.
Currently, untreated waste is discharged into the sea east of the breakwater. Screening facilities are due to be operational by 2026, with full treatment expected by 2027 and completion of the project in 2028.
Laxey beach, another popular but non-designated site, was tested less frequently. One dip was recorded in early June, but otherwise water quality remained excellent. A new sewage treatment facility is planned there, with a planning application recently submitted to planners.
In total, all eight designated bathing areas met the highest quality standards in 2024, continuing a strong record for official bathing waters.
However, three non-designated but popular beaches failed to reach the minimum standard: Douglas Summerhill, Peel and Fenella.