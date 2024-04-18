Cutting-edge treatments are an incredibly expensive business, with new drugs potentially costing millions of dollars per treatment. But if manufacturing yields and production rates can be massively increased by our new technology, Chris said, the costs could come down to a manageable level. ‘The whole premise behind it is if you can bring the cost of this down, you bring the price of those drugs down, and you make it more accessible to everybody.’ This is where technological development and process intensification has its own role to play in sustainability.