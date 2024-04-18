With our Biosphere status, the Isle of Man is continuing the UNESCO goals of balancing sustainable development, conservation and learning in our own way with our own aims through the 5 Es: Economy, education, engagement, enjoyment, environment. And there's so many ways you can get involved in one or more of these ‘Es’ through Biosphere Isle of Man Projects. They've got loads of lovely things for you to try, including its Biosphere Bee Community Picnic (I've been assured there is no 'bee helmet' like at the end of the Nicolas Cage version of The Wickerman *phew*) and Nature Recovery Network, which finds out what you can do with the land/environment around you to help local wild and plant life. You could also join the refill revolution with the Refill Isle of Man project, a push away from packaging and towards reusable bottles. It also connects you to lovely local businesses, where you can nip in to refill your water bottle free of charge. They're all small but achievable ways to make a positive impact on the environment whilst also being nice ways to spend some time instead of sleeping in until 2pm then festering in a mountain of Crunchy Nut Cornflake boxes while watching Love is Blind. We've all been there, am I right? ... Just kidding. I've not done that since last week.