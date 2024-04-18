The debate about the island getting its first wind farms often includes questions about the impact that turbines could have on the environment and their costs relative to other options. In both cases, wind farms are actually far cleaner and cheaper than power from gas and oil. To hear what the experts say, watch ESC’s video of Clive Myrie at the Energy & Sustainability Centre’s GreenTalks Live event talking to meteorologist and ESC Director Adrian Cowin; Graham Makepeace-Warne from the Manx Wildlife Trust and Professor James Curran MBE.