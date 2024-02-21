John Charles Walster also pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
Magistrates deemed the offences so serious that they declined summary court jurisdiction and committed Walster to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Walster was initially charged with three counts of assault on a female and one count of common assault, but those charges were withdrawn and replaced with the affray one.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the defendant was at the Albert Hotel in Port St Mary on New Year’s Eve.
Walster said that he had been drinking at home, and had consumed eight cans of Stella.
He was asked to finish his drink and leave the pub by the landlord, because he was said to be bumping into other customers.
Walster initially calmed down but then later became agitated and started shouting and challenging other customers in the pub.
The landlord again told him to leave but he then raised his forearm and pushed the licensee backwards.
Walster was warned about his behaviour but then struck the landlord across his face with his forearm, knocking his glasses off.
He left the pub but began knocking on the window and making hand gestures, dragging his thumb across his throat.
Trouble continued outside as Walster started shouting and swearing at a couple.
He grabbed the woman and slammed her against the bonnet of a car, then dragged her over it, before letting her go as she fell to the ground.
Walster then kicked her in the head.
His anger then turned to another woman who he grabbed by the coat and pinned on the ground.
Witnesses pulled him away, but he then grabbed a third woman, by the shoulders, pushing her and pinning her on the ground.
He was again pulled off by members of the public and eventually walked off.
Police went to Walster’s home, at Endfield Avenue in Port St Mary, at 2.07am and arrested him.
In the police van he said: ‘It’s New Year’s Eve and I’ve been for a couple of pints.’
During an interview, the defendant showed remorse and gave no excuse for his actions.
Mr Swain said that the case was borderline when it came to which court it should be heard in, but was perhaps just within the summary court’s sentencing powers.
Walster was represented in court by advocate Jim Travers, who agreed that the case should remain in the lower court.
Mr Travers said that, although the defendant had encountered various parties, the injuries had been limited to tenderness, wooziness, and blurred vision.
The advocate asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Magistrates chair Julian Ashcroft described the offences as a ‘horrible incident’ and declined jurisdiction, so sentencing will take place at the higher court on April 12.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report, not to enter the Albert Hotel, and not to contact witnesses.