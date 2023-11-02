The Isle of Man Constabulary Eastern Neighbourhood Policing Team stopped 10 vehicles this morning as the force's winter roadside checks campaign continues.
The police say these checks are performed to ensure that vehicles are roadworthy, with the overall aim of preventing collisions or incidents related to vehicle defects.
They stopped 10 vehicles, but admitted nine were roadworthy.
One however was out of tax by 15 months, and they said the vehicle has now been seized and the driver is being dealt with.
The winter campaign got underway on Monday this week, with police stopping over 20 vehicles in a matter of hours by the Grandstand in Douglas on the opening day.