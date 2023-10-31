Isle of Man police stopped more than 20 vehicles in a matter of hours on the first day of the force's winter roadside checks campaign.
The annual campaign sees police officers man various points around the island to check that passing cars are roadworthy for winter.
The force's 2023 campaign started yesterday and began at the Grandstand.
The Isle of Man constabulary said officers from the Roads Policing Unit and the Douglas 'purple team' found cause to stop over 20 vehicles for various lighting and tyre defects in a matter of hours over the course of the morning.
The force said: 'With the wintry weather fast approaching, now would be a good time to check over those brake lights, headlights, tyres etc.
‘We will be out in force during this operation in company with officers from Customs and Excise as well as vehicle examiners.’