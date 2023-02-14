A total of 107 households have been provided extra bin capacity by Douglas Council in recent months.
The figure was revealed at last week’s public meeting of the local authority following a series of questions from Councillor Steven Crellin.
Fortnightly bin collections were introduced last September as part of a change in strategy which includes recycling collections during alternate weeks.
The local authority urged residents with genuine concerns to get in touch and received a total of 164 requests for an assessment, that is out of a total of 1,200 households.
The authority has also extended its green waste service from February to November this year, and has reported that recycling rates have trebled.
It says that the overall initiative is designed to encourage responsible waste management, minimising the environmental impact of the waste the borough generates.
To contact the waste services team to discuss your capacity issues, call 696445.