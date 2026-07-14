King Charles III rounded off his first official visit to the Isle of Man as Lord of Mann with a visit to the Heroes on the Water charity at Port Soderick.

The charity supports armed forces veterans and emergency service personnel through therapeutic rehabilitation, using activities including kayaking and kayak angling to promote physical recovery and mental wellbeing.

During the visit, His Majesty met veterans, volunteers and service users over tea, hearing how the organisation's work has helped build confidence, improve wellbeing and support rehabilitation.

He also met representatives from the Isle of Man Ambulance Service, Civil Defence, Beach Buddies and members of the kayaking community.

The engagement marked the King's final stop on the island before returning to Ronaldsway for his departure later that afternoon.

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His Majesty The King, Lord of Mann, gives a goodbye to 104-year-old war veteran James Fenton and other guests and the team at Heroes on the Water in Port Soderick (Photo: Dave Kneen) ( Dave Kneen )

His Majesty met volunteers, veterans and service users during his visit to the Isle of Man charity (Photo: Dave Kneen) ( Dave Kneen )

The King heard about the work carried out by Heroes on the Water to support veterans and emergency service personnel (Photo: Dave Kneen) ( Dave Kneen )

The charity uses outdoor activities including kayaking and kayak angling to support rehabilitation and wellbeing (Photo: Dave Kneen) ( Dave Kneen )

The King spent time meeting members of the Heroes on the Water community during his visit to Port Soderick (Photo: Dave Kneen) ( Dave Kneen )

The visit highlighted the important role charities play in supporting veterans and those who have served their communities (Photo: Dave Kneen) ( Dave Kneen )

King Charles III spoke with volunteers and service users as he learned more about the charity's work on the Island (Photo: Dave Kneen) ( Dave Kneen )

The Port Soderick visit was the final stop in a busy afternoon of engagements for the King (Photo: Dave Kneen) ( Dave Kneen )

Manx Care’s Divisional Director for Ambulance and Transfer Services, Will Bellamy, with an ambulance bell he was gifting to King Charles III, Lord of Mann ( Tom Curphey )

A royal security boat could be seen off the coast of Port Soderick ( Tom Curphey )