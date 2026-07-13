Praxis Care has honoured some of the Isle of Man's most inspiring people at its first-ever Celebrating Success Awards on the island.
The ceremony, held at the Ramsey Park Hotel, recognised 22 people with learning disabilities, autism and mental health needs for their personal achievements over the past year.
More than 100 nominees, family members, friends and support workers attended the event, which took place during Disability Pride Month.
The awards, which were first introduced by Praxis Care in 2012 across its other service regions, have now been held on the Isle of Man for the first time.
Nominees were put forward by their support staff in recognition of achievements including developing independent living skills, embracing new opportunities, improving their health and wellbeing, and making positive contributions to their communities.
Among those recognised was Louise, who has built her confidence and independence after making the life-changing decision to quit smoking. She has also expanded her diet and developed new cooking and baking skills.
Veteran Robbie was also celebrated for his resilience in managing diabetes while maintaining an active lifestyle despite significant mobility challenges.
Awards were presented across six categories, including Community Award, Co-production, Praxis Talent, Mastery Milestone, Health & Wellbeing and a special Resilience Award introduced to mark the inaugural Isle of Man event.
Grainne Close, Director of Care and Development for Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man, said: ‘This is an opportunity to truly listen and recognise the people we support.
’There are so many stories of courage, resilience, and hope. Despite the challenges faced by each of the nominees, they continue to mark personal milestones with determination and heart.
‘It is a privilege to celebrate this progress with them.’
Praxis Care supports around 1,500 children and adults across the Isle of Man, England, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, providing services for people with autism, learning disabilities, mental ill health, physical disabilities, acquired brain injuries and dementia.