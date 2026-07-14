As part of His Majesty King Charles III's first royal visit to the island as Lord of Mann, he visited Government House, where he was hosted by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer.
A host of Manx charities, organisations and businesses were represented at the event, alongside schoolchildren who proudly waved Manx flags.
Reflecting on the visit, Sir John and Lady Lorimer said on behalf of Government House: ‘To the many volunteers, community groups, performers, emergency services, organisers and members of the public who gave His Majesty such a warm Manx welcome, your enthusiasm, professionalism and generosity of spirit showcased the very best of our island.
‘Today was a celebration of our unique heritage, our communities and the people who make the Isle of Man such a special place.’
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His Majesty meeting local harpists at Government House (governmenthousephotos.com) (governmenthousephotos.com)
A brass band serenaded the King as he arrived at Government House (governmenthousephotos.com)
King Charles III and Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer (governmenthousephotos.com)
The King greeted schoolchildren upon his arrival (governmenthousephotos.com)
Children waving Manx flags greeted the Lord of Mann (governmenthousephotos.com)
Representatives from a range of Manx charities and businesses met the King (governmenthousephotos.com)
Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and the King Charles III enjoy a chat in the sunshine (governmenthousephotos.com)
King Charles III waving to the camera - all pictures courtesy of governmenthousephotos.com (governmenthousephotos.com)
King Charles III with Manx Loaghtan Sheep (governmenthousephotos.com)
King Charles III greeting members of the public at Government House (governmenthousephotos.com)
King Charles III poses for a photo on the red carpet (governmenthousephotos.com)
Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer pictured with Lady Lorimer and King Charles III (governmenthousephotos.com)
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