As part of His Majesty King Charles III's first royal visit to the island as Lord of Mann, he visited Government House, where he was hosted by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer.

A host of Manx charities, organisations and businesses were represented at the event, alongside schoolchildren who proudly waved Manx flags.

Reflecting on the visit, Sir John and Lady Lorimer said on behalf of Government House: ‘To the many volunteers, community groups, performers, emergency services, organisers and members of the public who gave His Majesty such a warm Manx welcome, your enthusiasm, professionalism and generosity of spirit showcased the very best of our island.

‘Today was a celebration of our unique heritage, our communities and the people who make the Isle of Man such a special place.’

His Majesty meeting local harpists in Government House
His Majesty meeting local harpists at Government House (governmenthousephotos.com) (governmenthousephotos.com)
King Charles III was greeted by live music
A brass band serenaded the King as he arrived at Government House (governmenthousephotos.com)
King Charles III and Lieutenant Governer Sir John Lorrimer
King Charles III and Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer (governmenthousephotos.com)
The King greeted schoolchildren on his arrival
The King greeted schoolchildren upon his arrival (governmenthousephotos.com)
His Majesty King Charles III visits the Isle of Man on Tuesday, 14 July 2026
Children waving Manx flags greeted the Lord of Mann (governmenthousephotos.com)
A range of different Manx charity and buisness representatives attended the King's visit to Government House
Representatives from a range of Manx charities and businesses met the King (governmenthousephotos.com)
Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and King Charles III enjoying a chat in the sunshine
Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and the King Charles III enjoy a chat in the sunshine (governmenthousephotos.com)
King Charles III waving to the camera
King Charles III waving to the camera - all pictures courtesy of governmenthousephotos.com (governmenthousephotos.com)
King Charles III meeting some Manx Loaghtan Sheep
King Charles III with Manx Loaghtan Sheep (governmenthousephotos.com)
King Charles III greeting members of the public
King Charles III greeting members of the public at Government House (governmenthousephotos.com)
King Charles III was greeted by officials at the Government House
King Charles III poses for a photo on the red carpet (governmenthousephotos.com)
Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer pictured with Lady Lorimer and King Charles III
Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer pictured with Lady Lorimer and King Charles III (governmenthousephotos.com)