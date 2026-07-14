King Charles III marked 150 years of Douglas's horse trams in fitting style - by climbing aboard for a journey along the promenade.

The Lord of Mann made a special stop at the horse tram headquarters during his visit to the island, where crowds gathered hoping to catch a glimpse of the royal visitor.

Babies were greeted, gin and tonic parties were held and Ginger was treated to a carrot.

In a memorable moment, much-loved and well-known tram horse Bobby was chosen to take the King on a short journey along Douglas Promenade.

Evella Clifford owns a home next to the Terminus - an ideal location to host a gin and tonic party in honour of the King.

She said: ‘I am so excited and delighted. He's not been here for a very long time, since he was a prince, and we welcome him with open arms. We love him.’

Sean Bostrom was among the crowds gathered for the occasion.

He said: ‘We've got friends who live just here, so they've let us come and rock up and see the King arrive.

‘It's great, you know. It's the 150-year celebration of the trams, and it's really good of him to come and celebrate that for us and get to showcase the island in all its beauty and this fantastic weather.’

First-time mother Grace Hoodless brought her newborn daughter Martha Corlett-Hoodless, who was given the chance to meet the King.

She said: ‘We were so made up to have the opportunity to meet the King, especially for our little girl.

‘It is such a unique experience for her to have met him, and it will be a great story to tell her when she's older.

‘It was really kind of him to take the time to come over and say hello to us.

‘She could clearly feel all the excitement around her and kept calling over to him, so I don't think he had much choice but to come and say hello!

‘It was a really special moment that we'll always remember.’

King Charles shaking the hand of one of the Horse Tram workers who care for the Trammers throughout the year
King Charles greets one of the workers who care for Douglas's tram horses throughout the year (Credit: CJS Photography) (CJS Photography)
King Charles III meeting baby Martha
King Charles III meeting baby Martha (Credit: Grace Hoodless) (Grace Hoodless)
The Trammers worse their best to greet Lord of Mann, King Charles III
The ‘trammers’ wore their best clobber to greet the Lord of Mann, King Charles III (Credit: CJS Photography) (CJS Photography)
King Charles took time to greet the public
King Charles took the time to greet the public during the visit (Credit: CJS Photography) (CJS Photography)
The Trammers arriving, no doubt assuming the large crowds had gathered just for them
The horses arriving, ready to meet the King (Credit: CJS Photography) (CJS Photography)
Hundreds gathered to greet The King
Hundreds gathered to greet the King (Credit: CJS Photography) (CJS Photography)
Bobby was the noble steed chosen for the job
Bobby had the honour of taking the King on his horse tram journey (Credit: CJS Photography) (CJS Photography)
Families took the time to gather at the Horse Trams for the event
Families gathered at the horse tram headquarters to catch a glimpse of the King (Credit: CJS Photography) (CJS Photography)