King Charles III marked 150 years of Douglas's horse trams in fitting style - by climbing aboard for a journey along the promenade.
The Lord of Mann made a special stop at the horse tram headquarters during his visit to the island, where crowds gathered hoping to catch a glimpse of the royal visitor.
Babies were greeted, gin and tonic parties were held and Ginger was treated to a carrot.
In a memorable moment, much-loved and well-known tram horse Bobby was chosen to take the King on a short journey along Douglas Promenade.
Evella Clifford owns a home next to the Terminus - an ideal location to host a gin and tonic party in honour of the King.
She said: ‘I am so excited and delighted. He's not been here for a very long time, since he was a prince, and we welcome him with open arms. We love him.’
Sean Bostrom was among the crowds gathered for the occasion.
He said: ‘We've got friends who live just here, so they've let us come and rock up and see the King arrive.
‘It's great, you know. It's the 150-year celebration of the trams, and it's really good of him to come and celebrate that for us and get to showcase the island in all its beauty and this fantastic weather.’
First-time mother Grace Hoodless brought her newborn daughter Martha Corlett-Hoodless, who was given the chance to meet the King.
She said: ‘We were so made up to have the opportunity to meet the King, especially for our little girl.
‘It is such a unique experience for her to have met him, and it will be a great story to tell her when she's older.
‘It was really kind of him to take the time to come over and say hello to us.
‘She could clearly feel all the excitement around her and kept calling over to him, so I don't think he had much choice but to come and say hello!
‘It was a really special moment that we'll always remember.’