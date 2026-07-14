Crowds lined Bucks Road to welcome King Charles III as he made his first visit to the Isle of Man as monarch and Lord of Mann.
The King arrived on Monday, July 14, having last visited the island in 2012 when he was Prince of Wales.
Schoolchildren, office workers and royal enthusiasts gathered outside the Tynwald Building, also known as the ‘wedding cake’, eagerly awaiting his arrival.
Among them were sisters Patricia Gallacher and Susan Dahl, who said they were delighted to witness the historic occasion.
Patricia said: ‘It is a very special day. To have the King coming over is wonderful, absolutely wonderful.
‘We are so happy to just be able to come down, and we will look forward to seeing him very much.
‘Now he's the King, and the last time he came over he was the Prince, obviously. But now he's King, and it makes it even more special.’
The sisters also saw Queen Camilla during her most recent visit to the island.
Susan said: ‘We saw the Queen at the Town Hall and she looked beautiful as well. We understand him being here now on his own because she's only just been here.
‘It's just lovely that he respects coming to the Isle of Man. He's the Lord of Mann, and it's nice that he's taken that time out to come over.
‘We are going on to the horse tram later. That's going to be exciting.’
Pupils from St Mary's School and Scoill yn Jubilee were also among those waiting to welcome the King, dressed smartly and on their best behaviour.
Year 2 pupil Harriet Hodskinson was excited to see His Majesty and proudly pointed out something she has in common with royalty.
She said: ‘I would say my initials are HRH - Her Royal Highness.’