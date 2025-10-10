A long-serving magistrate sat for the final time on Thursday after over 15 years of service.
Fellow magistrate Lisa Horton led the tributes, saying: ‘Whether as chairman or on the wing, David’s experience has helped us make difficult decisions, and to consider the relevant information from every angle.’
Ms Horton said that during his tenure, Mr Nash had served on the licensing bench for many years, and on the Magistrates Executive Committee, as well as being Deputy Chairman.
She continued: ‘David was an excellent mentor to new magistrates, passing on his ability to think outside the box in difficult situations.
‘The role of magistrate is not always an easy one, but David has the ability to think quickly on his feet.
‘If you look around this courtroom today, you can see how much people respect and admire you.
‘Your contribution has made a lasting difference.’
Sara-Jayne Dodge paid tribute on behalf of the Attorney General’s Chambers, saying: ‘You have approached the role with fairness, warmth, understanding and patience.
‘In particular, for the poise, patience, and wise consideration you have invested into this most important role.
‘A cool unflappable temperament perfectly suited to the vagaries of courtroom action.’
Mr Travers went on to say that Mr Nash’s officiating had not been limited to the courtroom, and that he had served sports such as swimming, triathlon, and motorcycling, all with distinction, both on and off island, from local swimming galas to Commonwealth Games level.
‘Described as having the loudest whistle in Manx sport and not afraid to use it,’ said Mr Travers.
'We are sad to see you go, a true gentleman of the court.'
Mr Nash thanked his colleagues for their tributes and said: ‘I will miss this role. But as I reflect on the last 15 years, I am content that I achieved what I set out to do and leave the role very proud of those achievements.’
The magistrate said he applied to an advert in the local paper in mid-2009, having had a 37-year career at Lloyds Bank.
‘Magistrates are a very diverse group of people, chosen for their skills, but also their life experiences, as it is important we can relate to the stresses people can face in their daily lives, which can end up in a court appearance,’ he said.
‘I’ve always considered that I’m here to represent the public.
‘Our role is very challenging; we face tough decisions. These decisions can change people's lives and their families lives.’
Mr Nash went on to thank Clerk to the Justices, Rebecca Cubbon, and Court Clerk Zoe Cannell, who he described as ‘the glue that holds us all together.’