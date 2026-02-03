The A18 Mountain Road has been closed due to snow and icy conditions, the Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed.
Police said the road is shut between the Gooseneck and the Creg-ny-Baa.
It will be reviewed by the DoI at 7am tomorrow.
In a post at around 10.20am, the Constabulary said: ‘The Mountain Road (A18) is now closed between Gooseneck and The Creg-ny-Baa due the snow and icy conditions.
‘This will be re-assessed by the DOI at 0700 hours on Wednesday 4th February 2026.’
The warning is in place from 5pm on Tuesday until 7am on Wednesday, with adverse conditions expected across higher ground on the island.
While accumulations are expected to be slight, motorists are being urged to take care.