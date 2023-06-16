A 20-year-old drug dealer has been handed a prison sentence of over four years for supplying cocaine and ketamine.
Keith Reyes, of Gladstone Mews, Ramsey, was sentenced to four years and seven months after being caught in August last year in the act of ‘street dealing’.
A strip search revealed he was carrying 48 individual snap bags of white powder, some of which were concealed in a shower cap attached to his testicles.
The drugs on his person amounted to 9.29 grams of cocaine with a street value of £929, and 18.5 grams of ketamine with a street value of around £740.
He was also in possession of £624 in cash, later confiscated as criminal property and for which he had also pleaded guilty to money laundering.
Police went on to search his address in Gladstone Mews, where a further three grams of ketamine was found.
A search of Reyes’s phone discovered evidence of drug dealing and associated bank transfers.
‘Ketamine is a seriously dangerous drug, and when mixed with cocaine results in even more dangerous outcomes,’ said Deemster Graeme Cook before sentencing.
He gave Mr Reyes credit for the fact he had no previous convictions, and his guilty plea.
Reyes will be eligible to apply for parole at the halfway point of his sentence, and automatically be released after two thirds of it.