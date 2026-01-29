Hospice Isle of Man has announced that its annual Christmas tree recycling service has now raised more than £122,000 since the scheme was launched.
Held over the weekend of January 10 and 11, it was the 12th year the scheme went ahead, and saw just over 900 real Christmas trees collected across the island.
The initiative raised more than £15,500 for the charity this year, while approximately 11,100 kilograms of trees were shredded and recycled.
The Christmas tree recycling service operates as a partnership between Hospice Isle of Man, the Isle of Man Post Office, Tel’s Skips and Ballaneven Compost & Horticulture.
In return for a donation to the hospice, residents’ real Christmas trees are collected using Post Office vans and transported for recycling. Collections are carried out by volunteers, with support this year from players at FC Isle of Man and students from University College Isle of Man.
Vanessa Smith, head of income generation at Hospice, commented: ‘The £122,000 raised in total through the scheme goes to show just how valuable this service is that we provide to the island.
‘We cannot thank our partners and volunteers enough for giving up their own time to support us with this initiative. Without them, we simply couldn’t do it.
‘All of the money raised through our recycling service goes towards supporting the work of everyone here at Hospice and helping our patients and their loved ones when they need it most, so thank you.’
Lisa Duckworth, chief operating officer of Isle of Man Post Office, added: ‘We are delighted to be taking part in this excellent fundraising initiative, which brings together many local organisations to support Hospice Isle of Man.
‘This event represents the biggest corporate social responsibility commitment of the year for IoMPO, and we would like to thank everyone involved for their continued support.’