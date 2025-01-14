A total of 22 drivers were arrested over the festive period for drink or drug driving as part of a police clampdown.
Operation Ripple Effect was launched by Isle of Man Constabulary’s Road Safety Team on November 29 and ran until January 4, taking in the Christmas and New Year celebrations.
The aim was to raise awareness over the dangers of drink or drug driving with the emphasis this year is on the terrible impact drink driving can have on people.
The operation also continued the work started during Operation Uplift aimed at improving the standards of vehicles on the island’s roads and try to reduce fatalities.
As well as arresting drink and drug drivers, officers targeted cars with defects and those drivers without the correct documentation.
A spokesperson for the force said: ‘We can confirm, that as a result of Operation Ripple Effect, 198 vehicles were stopped as part of the operation.
‘Of those 198 vehicles, 117 vehicles were identified to have a defect, 9 drivers committed documentation offences (no licence, no insurance and or no tax) and 22 were arrested on suspicion of driving / being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of drink or drugs.
‘It goes without saying, those who make the deliberate choice to get behind the wheel of car or ride a motorcycle while under the influence or drink or drugs pose a risk to those of us carrying out their daily business.
‘The decision made by those can be costly to not only themselves, but to the person they could collide with, or the family and friends of someone seriously injured as a result of a collision.
‘We will continue to patrol the island’s roads, and will approach those who make the wrong decision, in a swift and robust manner. Make the right choice in 2025 and beyond, don’t drink and drug drive.’