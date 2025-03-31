A mental health campaigner has questioned why no politicians have demanded change as he warns of a growing crisis.
Juan Moore established the support group ManxPACT – People Actioning Change Together after suffering from mental health issues himself.
He says that in 2023 there were 14 suicides on the island and a further 10 recorded by the Coroner’s Court last year (2024).
There have been recent inquests into the deaths of Jamie Barrow and Eddie Joyce, who took their own lives after battling mental health issues.
Mr Moore feels many of these deaths could be prevented with better funding and more effective care.
He said: ‘We are uncomfortable talking about suicide. We saw how devastating it can be following the coroner’s verdict of Jamie Barrow.
‘Hundreds of people were affected by Jamie’s death, yet where is the outcry? Why haven’t the politicians demanded change?
‘Between 2006 and 2021 there were 156 deaths due to suicide. That is more than a number. Each person, like Jamie, died in tragic circumstances.
‘A suicide prevention strategy was launched in 2023 after many years of delays. That same year we lost 14 people to suicide.
‘Last year there were 10 suicide verdicts by the Coroner of Inquests. Not numbers but individuals crying out for help.’
Mr Moore believes that figure is particularly concerning when considered against the island’s population.
The World Health Organisation says the global average suicide rate is about 9 to 10 per 100,000 people.
The Isle of Man’s rate based on 2023’s population figures is approximately 16.5 per 100,000, significantly higher than both the UK and global averages.
Mr Moore says too many people on the island are not receiving the treatment or support they need.
‘Many people have told me of their problems and of being let down by the mental health services,’ he said. ‘People feeling suicidal are being turned away from Manannan Court and people cannot access mental health services.
‘There are long waiting lists, and some services cannot be provided because of recruitment problems.
‘These problems are not from those working in the services, the majority of whom do amazing work. Manx Care is simply overwhelmed.’
Following a written question by Douglas South MHK Sarah Maltby earlier this month, Health Minister Claire Christian revealed plans to improve the mental health service on the island will not take place before the end of the current administration.
The family of Jamie Barrow previously called on the government to look at its mental health legislation following the inquest into his death last month.
Ms Christian said: ‘The Department of Health and Social Care’s legislation programme – as described in its 2023/24 department plan – identifies the need to modernise and reform mental health legislation, however this will be unlikely to progress during this administration (2021-2026). Scoping the requirements of the legislation will require a comprehensive and detailed review and it is hoped that this work will commence in 2026.’
Despite the recent written question, Mr Moore feels politicians are continuing to neglect the issue.
‘When the strategy launched there was no additional funding,’ Mr Moore said. ‘There have since been cuts and one recommendation, the recovery college, has been withdrawn. We need a complete overhaul of mental health services.’
Mr Moore says the local community is doing its best to mitigate the discrepancy between funding and demand with his group, Isle Stand Up to Suicide and Ed Space – set up in memory of Eddie Joyce.
‘There are many other charities providing invaluable support,’ Mr Moore said. ‘I have launched an accreditation scheme through my business, Resolute Consultancy Limited, to set an island standard for wellbeing in the workplace.
‘We need a total rethink; we need to do things differently and we all need to act. Manx Care cannot do it alone and we cannot continue to accept losing so many to suicide.’
Anyone can contact Samaritans free any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill. Or you can email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org.