The mum of a talented young man who took his own life after years of battling mental health issues admits she is still struggling to come to terms with his death.
Jamie Barrow was an intelligent, caring and much-loved by all who knew him.
He was a talented musician, a passionate chess player and loved quantum physics. At school, he was shy but with his good looks he proved popular with the girls.
For all intents and purposes, Jamie had the world at his feet.
But as he reached adulthood, Jamie began to struggle with his mental health. He was unable to hold down a job despite his many talents and he was torn between taking medication to calm him and trying not to dull his creativity.
An inquest was held last week into his death during which Coroner James Brooks returned a verdict of ‘suicide’.
Jamie, 39, who lived in Ramsey, was diagnosed with Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder (EUPD). He suffered from suicidal thoughts and self-harm and spent time at Manannan Court on several occasions.
On September 18, 2023, Jamie decided he could no longer continue the battle and took his own life. His body was found off the coast of Cranstal, near Ramsey, on September 30 that year.
His loss is something his family are still struggling to come to terms with some 18 months on.
‘Jamie was a beautiful, intelligent child with a great sense of humour,’ mum Valerie Nelson said.
‘He loved music, playing guitar, encaustic art (using wax) and creating NFTs (digital art). It would be lovely to show his work again at some point.
‘Also, during Covid, Jamie got a cat for company who he named Schrödinger after his love of quantum physics. Jamie engraved the TT trophies at the Crossroads Manx Workshop and learnt other skills there, an important resource in the island.’
Jamie went educated in the island before his family moved to Cumbria. However, he did not like it and returned to the Isle of Man to live with his father. He later went to college in Barrow-in-Furness.
Valerie said: ‘Jamie was handsome and popular with the girls but he was very shy. He was very intelligent and had a photographic memory.
‘He was brought up to be polite, kind and he never told lies. He would ensure others did not go without even if he did.’
She also gave an insight into Jamie’s caring nature.
‘When in Manannan Court he tried to help other residents be better in themselves,’ Valerie said. ‘They would come to him for advice and support and he was proud of that.’
Valerie said her son had a number of jobs but struggled to stay in employment. Jamie’s mental health began to deteriorate when he was around 20 years old.
‘For the most part, Jamie was a happy person who did his best to live a normal life,’ Valerie said.
‘I have struggled to comprehend he has gone and I hope he has found peace now. Jamie was very special to me and this has left me heartbroken.’
The inquest heard how Jamie had entered the water in Ramsey bay later on September 18 or in the early hours of September 19 and had weighed himself down.
A huge search was undertaken by emergency services and funds have since been raised in Jamie’s memory, something Valerie remains ever thankful for.
‘We will never forget the generosity of the Manx public, raising funds in his name which were distributed to the search and rescue teams,’ she said.
‘Myself and all the family would like once again to thank all the services and the amazing Manx public for their help when he went missing.
‘I personally have to thank my family friends and colleagues and local mental health charities and support groups who have helped me cope through a very difficult time, and I know his family, along with a lot of his friends will miss him very dearly.’
‘We would also like to thank our lawyer Darren Taubitz and his very helpful team for their compassion, dedication and the hours spent helping me through what has proved a traumatic year.’