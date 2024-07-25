Seven island dance schools and 300 dancers recently came together for an ‘Isle Dance’ competition at Braddan Roundhouse.
There were solo events, duo events, team events and ‘fun duos’ throughout the day, which was adjudicated by an independent judge from Scotland.
Seven on island dance schools took part; CNDC, Dynamic Dance Centre, Fusion, Gena's Dance Academy, Just Dance North, Just Dance South and Move It Studios.
More than 700 people attended the event, which began at 8.30am and finished at 6pm.
Charlotte Scarff, one of the organisers, commented: ‘Planning to host Isle Dance started in January, with the idea that this would give the island’s dance community the opportunity to showcase their talent close to home with little cost.
‘The majority of dancers competing on Sunday have never had the opportunity to compete or perform these styles of dance before.
‘The competition was a massive success, and I am already making plans for next year to make it bigger and better.’