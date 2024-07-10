Warning: This court report contains details that some readers might find upsetting
A 40-year-old has appeared in court accused of biting a man’s ear off.
Gavin William Patterson is charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on June 8 at Glen Falcon Gardens in Douglas.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that it is alleged that Mr Patterson was involved in a fight with the other male, during which he bit off a substantial portion of his ear.
The prosecutor said that it had been reattached but had failed to heal and had been amputated, so the alleged victim is disfigured.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that his client, who lives at Taubman Terrace in Douglas, had indicated that he would be entering a not guilty plea to the charge.
A bail application was made but this was denied by Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood, who remanded the defendant in custody.
He will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on August 27.