Moira Chrystal is celebrating 50 years of service to the people of Ramsey as part of the commissioners’ staff.
Moira, who has worked with five town clerks and more than 40 chairmen during her time, began working at Ramsey Town Commissioners on July 23, 1973.
Starting in the town surveyor’s department as a clerk, she has progressed to being personal assistant and secretary to the town clerk and chief executive.
She is the longest serving member of staff in the history of Ramsey Town Commissioners.
In addition to working with many colleagues, chairmen and members, she has also worked in four different Ramsey Commissioners headquarters, including the now current town hall in Parliament Square.
Moira said the biggest change throughout the years is the improvements in technology.
She recalls what the office was like in 1973, as there were no computers.
Indeed at that time there were just over 1,000 computers in the entirety of the UK.
She said: ‘Back in the day we would duplicate papers with an ink printing Gestetner machine and stencils.
‘If we have an all-out clamp down and have to revert back to typewriters, they will need me to train people how to use it. We do have an electric typewriter in the emergency box.
‘New equipment was rarely purchased, so if the town clerk’s secretary of the day got a new typewriter, the old one was passed down.
‘We were paid in cash in little wage envelopes, and from memory my wage on appointment was £806, which is approximately £15 per week, which I thought was a fortune.’
Moira added that whilst it’s not easy to name specific moments she’s enjoyed the most during her 50 years of service, she does have some highlights.
She said: ‘I thoroughly enjoyed and still enjoy Ramsey Town Commissioners elections, with the exception of single transferable voting, and being involved with House of Keys elections.
‘It’s not fair to say a highlight but it is a privilege to be involved with the town’s annual services of remembrance.’
Another memorable event involved a special visitor from America: ‘The visit from Mayor of Ramsey New Jersey, Emil Porfido and party in the mid 1970s. The fact that I can remember his name proves it was memorable.
‘Also twinning with St Brevin les Pins in France and trying to extol the virtues of the beauty of our island at the top of Snaefell on one of the wettest and mistiest days of the year. Sadly the twinning links did not endure.’
Moira also said it continues to be a privilege to work in the civil registry services, which Ramsey Town Commissioners still provide five days a week.
Ramsey town hall is one of four places that provide registry services, along with Douglas civil registry and ceremony room, Castletown registration office and Peel registration office.
She said: ‘It’s a privilege to register births, to marry couples and to help them at a time of loss.
‘This is such an important service in the town and even after 10 years we get comments of appreciation in providing the service.’
Away from the work involved with the job, Moira said she has had many colleagues across the 50 years that have become friends.
She said: ‘I have made many valuable and lasting friendships with former colleagues, chairmen and members and hopefully have given advice, help and guidance to some over the years.
‘I dare not name any individuals for missing someone out.
‘I also record my thanks to everyone who has helped me both within and outside the commissioners.’
Current town clerk and chief executive of Ramsey Town Commissioners, Tim Cowin, expressed how important Moira has been and continues to be to the town of Ramsey.
He said: ‘Moira has been the backbone of Ramsey Commissioners for 50 years.
‘Her knowledge and experience is unsurpassed and she has been a tremendous asset for both the commissioners and the town.’