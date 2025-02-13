A new exhibition featuring the work of six contemporary island artists opens at the House of Manannan on Sunday.
‘6 Ways of Seeing’ features the work of Ellie Baker, Sally Black, Helen Faragher, Petrina Kent, Ella Magee and Ongky Wijana, and shows their own response to the island through a broad range of media including ink, painting and stone carving.
The works look to be diverse and allow visitors to feel a ‘familiar sense of place’ in some works and observe alternative ways of seeing and feeling Manx identity in others.
The exhibition is part of the Manx National Heritage ‘You Exhibit’ programme, which gives artists and community groups the opportunity to propose exhibitions in Manx National Heritage’s temporary exhibition spaces.
Exhibition curator, Nicola Tooms, said: ‘Our exhibition programme promotes Manx identity and community, through staging exhibitions that examine and celebrate our natural and cultural heritage.
‘This exhibition contains six very different ways of seeing the island.
‘Each artist’s body of work shows their own personal reflections of the natural and cultural landscape of the island’.
Contributing artist Sally Black commented: ‘‘Each artist in this exhibition has a unique response to the world around them and in particular to this beautiful island on which we live.
‘My personal response is not to paint the landscape (though it is beautiful) but to take elements that stimulate my creativity and paint anything that takes my fancy whilst incorporating those elements into the art.’
‘6 Ways of Seeing’ opens on Sunday until Sunday, April 27 at the House of Manannan, where artworks will be available to purchase in the exhibition gallery.
Admission is free and donations are welcome, while attendees will get the chance to meet the artists from 12pm until 4pm this Sunday (February 16) in the exhibition gallery.