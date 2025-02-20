The 67th anniversary of the Winter Hill air disaster is set to be marked next week with a remembrance service in St John’s.
The Rotary Club of Douglas is arranging for a short, informal service of remembrance to be held at Cooil y Ree Park in the village, with the service beginning at 11am next Thursday, February 27.
The disaster, which occurred on that day in 1958, saw 35 Manx residents lose their lives on the slopes of Winter Hill near Horwich in Lancashire.
Of the 42 people who took off from Ronaldsway Airport that morning, only seven were to survive the crash less than an hour later.
The plane was carrying a group of local motor traders and associated colleagues to visit the Exide battery factory in Manchester, on what was planned to be a day trip to the UK.
The Bristol Aircraft Type 170, owned by Silver City Airways and operated by Manx Airlines, was being used as a charter flight.
It was piloted by Captain Edward Cairnes and first officer William Howarth, departing Ronaldsway at 9.15am with the flight to Manchester due to take roughly 38 minutes.
Of those killed, 23 were from the motor trade, while Manx police sergeant Jack Cretney was among the others who lost their lives.
A spokesperson from the Rotary Club of Douglas said: ‘As well as remembering those who lost their lives, their families and friends, thanks will also be given to the residents of Horwich (and in particular members of the Rotary Club of Horwich) who did so much to help in the rescue of survivors and provide comfort and support to those who lost loved ones.
‘At the conclusion of the service, attendees are invited to have refreshments at Green’s Cafe in St John’s, courtesy of the proprietors.’