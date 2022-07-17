81-year-old missing man found
Sunday 17th July 2022 9:53 am
David Lee (Police )
David Lee, the 81 year old that has been missing since Thursday, has been found .
On Sunday morning police said: ‘We would like to express our thanks to the great Manx public for all your help.
‘Due to all the assistance provided and your vigilance, David has been located and is being supported by all emergency services.’
Mr Lee went missing on Thursday prompting searches of the South Barrule and Round Table areas.
