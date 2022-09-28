70-year-old male injured in serious road traffic collision in Ramsey
By Liam Grimley
Wednesday 28th September 2022 3:07 pm
A 70-year-old male has been injured in a ‘serious’ one-vehicle road traffic collision on Lezayre road in Ramsey this afternoon at 2.50pm.
The victim has been flown off-island to receive treatment.
The incidnet happened between Gardeners Lane (Milntown) and Bircham Avenue this afternoon.
The Isle of Man Constabulary also said: ‘We will allow access to the schools if required but please avoid the area if possible.’
The Roads Policing Unit have appealed for witnesses around the area at the time to come forward.
You can contact them on 631212, quoting the reference number: P280922016