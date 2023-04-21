Police are appealing for witnesses following the death of a motorcyclist yesterday afternoon.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Inspector Neil Craig from the road policing unit.
The driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision was taken to Noble’s Hospital where they are currently receiving treatment for injuries they sustained in the collision.
The name of the rider who died has not yet been released, but police can confirm that his next of kin have been informed.
Inspector Craig said yesterday that the police have spoken to a number of people who were at the scene.
But the police are appealing to anyone who was in the area around 1pm yesterday (Thursday), who they have not spoken to.
Contact police headquarters on 631212.