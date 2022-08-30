Car ends up on roof after RTC in Greeba
Tuesday 30th August 2022 11:41 am
Share
()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A car rolled onto its roof after a two-vehicle crash on the Main Road in Greeba on Monday evening.
The road was closed from Ballavitchel Road in Crosby to Ballacraine for a short time while emergency services dealt with the incident. Thankfully no one was injured.
A fire service statement said: ‘Fire crews from Peel station attended a two-vehicle RTC near to the Hawthorn, Main Road, Greeba at 7.55pm on August 29.
‘All persons were out of the vehicles prior to fire service arrival and found to have escaped injury.
‘A car that had rolled onto its roof was made safe for recovery. Crews remained in attendance for 30 minutes.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |