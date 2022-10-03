Crash results in ‘minor injuries’
Monday 3rd October 2022 12:10 pm
Emergency services were called out to a crash on Sunday night, October 2.
It happened on the Ballamodha Straight between the South Barrule junction and Ronague.
The fire and rescue service said: ‘Crews were advised by the emergency services’ joint control room that the vehicle had left the road, rolled, then come to rest in a nearby field with the occupant being trapped.
‘Upon arrival crews found the vehicle was approximately 30 metres from the road lying on its side.’
The occupant of the car sustained only minor injuries but was still assessed in the ambulance.
This incident pulled in fire services from both Douglas and Castletown.