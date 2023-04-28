Police investigating a serious assault have issued the photograph of a man they want to question.
At 4.15am on Sunday, April 23, a male was assaulted outside Best Kebabs on Castle Street and sustained a head injury that needed hospital treatment.
Investigation enquiries are continuing and police are asking that anyone who can identify the male in the picture contact police headquarters on 631212.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Refer to investigation 97/3041/23.