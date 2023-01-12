Two people and a dog were given oxygen by a firefighter today after crews were called to a smoke-logged property.
Everybody was out of the property by the time firefighters arrived. The cause of the smoke was burnt food.
Two people were given oxygen therapy at the scene by firefighters until paramedics arrived.
Duty officer Matt Tyrer said: ‘One of our latest recruits, Firefighter Grady, gave a dog named Milo oxygen therapy. It was not something he thought he would be doing today when he came on shift this morning!’