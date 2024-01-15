Emergency services responded to a report of people trapped this morning following a two vehicle road traffic collision in Douglas.
It took place at the junction of Cronk Ny Mona and Jonny Wattersons Lane.
The fire service made the vehicles safe and provided initial care to the occupants before assisting them from their vehicles.
The crash caused significant backups on the road coming down from the Mountain Road, but police didn't provide information on whether it was shut.
Earlier today snow on the Mountain and temperatures dropping had led to icy patches across the island, but most significantly in the south.
The Ballamodha remains shut due to dangerous weather conditions.