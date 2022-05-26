Fairy Bridge is repaired after lorry crash smashed the wall

A local landmark has had a speedy repair.

The Fairy Bridge is back in full working order after repairs were carried out earlier this week.

Temporary two-way traffic lights were in place along the New Castletown Road to facilitate the repairs.

The bridge was damaged earlier this month after a heavy goods vehicle came off the road.

On May 13, fire and rescue teams from Douglas and Castletown responded to the incident.

The vehicle had two occupants, and whilst one was able to exit the vehicle, the second was trapped through their injuries.

The two crews worked alongside the ambulance to create enough space using hydraulic equipment so that the casualty could be safely extricated from the vehicle.

Crews were there for around an hour but the road was closed for a number of hours to ensure the vehicle could be safely removed.