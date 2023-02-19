There have been a number of unwanted automatic fire alarms over the last 24 hours.
The fire service has said these have been caused by burnt toast, faulty detection, and fire alarms that were not situated in the correct places within the property.
It has warned that each time a crew is dispatched to an unwanted fire alarm it ‘not only costs the taxpayer money but it also ties up valuable assets and resources which may then not be available to respond to real incidents’.
The fire service added: ‘Please ensure that fire alarm systems are tested and serviced in line with the requirements and that any fire precautions in your buildings are functioning correctly.
‘Particular attention should be paid to ensuring that fire doors are not wedged open.’
Crews from Kirk Michael were also dispatched today by the emergency services joint control room to reports of a single vehicle collision in the Ballaugh area, during which the vehicle had rolled.
‘Thankfully nobody was hurt during the incident and crews worked with our partners in the police to ensure the scene was made safe,’ the fire service said.