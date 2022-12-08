Fire crews were required to help an injured crew member from a fishing boat this morning.
A fire service spokesman said: 'At approximately 11am this morning Douglas duty crew Green watch attended King Edward Pier to assist with the extrication of a crew member from a fishing boat.
'Working closely with our colleagues from Douglas Coastguard and the Isle of Man Ambulance Service, the crew member was assisted from the vessel using the turntable ladder to lift them ashore.'
In addition to fire, ambulance and coastguard, a rescue helicopter was also involved.