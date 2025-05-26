A section of the TT course has been closed this evening following a crash at Rhencullen, near Kirk Michael.
Emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident, which occurred on the Main Road through the village.
The Isle of Man Constabulary has asked people to avoid the area and seek alternative routes while the response is ongoing.
A spokesperson said: ‘An RTC has occurred in the area of Rhencullen, Main Road, Kirk Michael.
‘Emergency services are on scene.
‘Can we please ask to avoid the area and seek an alternative route. Thank you for your understanding.’
Today marked the first day of TT 2025 practice week, although wet weather brought an early end to proceedings.
Poor conditions forced organisers to condense the Bank Holiday Monday schedule, and only the solo and sidecar newcomers’ speed-controlled lap was able to go ahead.
The decision was met with disappointment, but understanding, from those preparing for their first laps of the year.