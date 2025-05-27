The A18 Mountain Road has reopened after two crashes today (Thursday).
The route has shut multiple times this week amid reports of crashes and an oil spill.
Today (Thursday), the road was shut earlier following an incident at Brandywell.
The route was shut from the Bungalow to the Creg Ny Baa.
Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson has confirmed that this evening’s qualifying session is cancelled due to poor weather conditions.
