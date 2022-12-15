Fire service have been called out to an incident at the Isle of Man Bank offices on Athol Street in Douglas.
At least one person was seen receiving medical help from the emergency services.
There is little information available about the incident and the emergency services did not give us any information regarding it.
A witness told our reporter that there were reports of a 'strange smell'.
The Isle of Man Bank has informed customers that the branch has had to 'unexpectedly close until further notice'.
More to follow.