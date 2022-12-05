The fire service is asking the public to be vigilant about fire hazards this Christmas.
It says that while Christmas dinner, wrapping presents and decorating seem harmless enough, ‘there’s lots to think about’.
The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service and the National Fire Chiefs Council Fire Kills campaign are urging people to ‘take extra care’ over the festive season to ensure families and loved ones are protected from fire.
Station officer David Dallimore, from the fire prevention team, says: ‘Christmas is a time for festive cheer with family and friends but fairy lights, candles and decorations mean it is also a time to take extra care to keep our loved ones safe from fire.
‘To ensure you have the merriest of Christmases, keep fire safety at the top of your list. Ensure you place candles in suitable holders and away from curtains, never leave cooking unattended and, of course, test your smoke alarms.
‘The colder weather brings its own menaces too. Take care when using portable heaters or open fires to keep warm.
‘We have noticed that more portable heaters are being used this year so please take extra care when using this type of heater.
‘From everyone at Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service we wish you all a very happy and safe Christmas.’
tips
The fire service has also issued some tips to help the public enjoy Christmas safely, including ensuring people have working smoke alarms installed on all levels of their homes.
Working alarms can give someone the vital time needed to escape in a fire. People should test their smoke alarms regularly and never remove batteries.
Never leave cooking unattended as the majority of fires start in the kitchen so this is a high-risk area.
Avoid cooking whilst under the influence of alcohol and always turn off kitchen appliances when you have finished cooking.
Never leave burning candles unattended. Keep candles out of the reach of children, and away from decorations, cards and wrapping paper, fires, lights and heaters.
The fire service is also asking people to make sure their cigarettes are fully extinguished. Never use heaters to dry clothes. Heaters can start fires when things are placed too close to them.
Don’t overload sockets, ensuring only one plug is in a socket. Always turn off plugs when they are not in use, except those that are designed to be left on, like freezers.
Residents should ensure they switch off fairy lights and unplug them before they go to bed or leave the house.
Always use an RCD (residual current device) on outdoor electrical equipment as it instantly switches off the power if there is a fault.
It also asks people to test the smoke alarms of someone you know who may need help such as an older relative or neighbour to ensure their safety as they are at greater risk from fire.
Finally, make sure that everyone at home knows what to do in a fire – in the event of fire a person should get out, stay out and call 999.