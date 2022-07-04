Fire service responds to four fires in a day

Fire crews responded to four different outdoor fires on Sunday (July 3).

The first was shortly after 11am, when crews responded to a 30m length of hedgerow on Marine Drive on fire, and used two high pressure hose reels to extinguish the fire.

The water bowser from Douglas Station was requested to provide additional water supplies.

The second was at 12:30pm when crews in Kirk Michael responded to reports of an outside fire to the rear of a property on The Coast Road, Jurby.

On arrival crews discovered the remnants of a small fire which had been extinguished prior to our arrival and administered initial first aid to one person requiring treatment for burns caused when a small gas cartridge, which had accidentally been placed on the fire, exploded.

And then shortly after 2:30pm Castletown crews responded to reports of a small outside fire on Castletown by-pass.

Crews used a high pressure hose reel to extinguish the fire and were in attendance for approximately 20 minutes.

At 4:45 pm one major appliance and one off-road appliance from Rushen Station responded to multiple fires along the railway lines at Mount Gawne Road, Colby.

Crews used an ultra high pressure lance from the off-road vehicle and hose reel equipment to extinguish the fires.

Assistance was provided from the Isle of Man Railways fire train and staff who were able to dampen down the areas involved.