Firefighters deal with acetylene cylinders incident

By Isle of Man Today reporter  
Friday 5th August 2022 12:53 pm
Share
()

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Firefighters say they expect to be dealing with an incident in Jurby Industrial Estate for a number of hours.

It involves a acetylene cylinders.

‘We have a large number of resources at the incident and are doing everything we can to bring it to a conclusion,’ a spokesman said.

‘We would like to ask that members of the public continue to avoid the area whilst the incident is ongoing.’