Firefighters deal with acetylene cylinders incident
Friday 5th August 2022 12:53 pm
Firefighters say they expect to be dealing with an incident in Jurby Industrial Estate for a number of hours.
It involves a acetylene cylinders.
‘We have a large number of resources at the incident and are doing everything we can to bring it to a conclusion,’ a spokesman said.
‘We would like to ask that members of the public continue to avoid the area whilst the incident is ongoing.’