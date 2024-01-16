A number of the island's roads were shut due to adverse weather conditions earlier today.
A yellow weather warning remains in place until 3pm today for snow and ice on high ground (areas above 1000ft).
The Isle of Man Constabulary are urging people to drive with caution amid challenging conditions.
Below is a list of roads that were shut early this morning.
All have now re-opened after conditions improved:
- RE-OPENED: The entirety of the Mountain Road has been shut since around 5am this morning from Ramsey to the Creg Ny Baa due to heavy snow.
- RE-OPENED: The Creg Ny Baa back road through to 5 1/2 Corner (near to LA straight) is now shut.
- RE-OPENED: The Sloc road, South Barrule and The Round Table were shut this morning but have since reopened.
The outlook for the rest of today (Tuesday) is further rain falling as sleet or snow for high ground, with the rain tending to become lighter and more patchy this afternoon.
Winds increasing to a strong west-southwesterly and a maximum temperature of 6°C
Clearing skies expected overnight allowing the cold air to return island wide.
This is expected to lead to widespread icy stretches developing as well as the risk of the odd isolated wintry shower. Light to moderate northerly wind and a minimum temperature of -2°C.
This list will be updated throughout the day. Check back on this article to keep up to date.