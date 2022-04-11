Helicopter rescues diver

Port Erin Coastguard scrambled on Sunday after a diver fell in on Port St Mary Breakwater.

A diver, out with Discover Diving, became unwell following their dive.

Due to the condition of the diver, the Coastguard sent rescue helicopter 936 to transport them to specialist medical attention.

The road was closed at the end of Queen’s Road and a grass triangle there was used as an impromptu helipad.

In a social media post, a spokesperson for the Discover Diving team said: ‘We would like to thank the Isle of Man Ambulance Service, Isle of Man Coastguard and HM Coastguard Rescue helicopter for their assistance in arranging getting the diver to treatment.