TT organisers are inviting registered charities to apply to be its official charity partner in 2026, with the deadline for applications this Monday (June 30).
A spokesperson for the event said: ‘This is a unique opportunity for one charity to harness the global platform of the TT to create meaningful, lasting impact.
‘With origins dating back to 1907, the TT has become one of the world’s most celebrated motorsport events, attracting millions of fans across the globe.
‘Yet beyond the speed and spectacle, the TT maintains deep roots in the Isle of Man community and is committed to using its reach to support important causes and inspire positive change.’
Each year, the TT partners with one charity whose mission and values align closely with its own.
The selected partner will gain extensive exposure through the TT’s digital channels, media coverage, and on-the-ground opportunities during the event.
Benefits include:
- Digital promotion across TT’s website and social media
- On-event presence, including access to the tradesite
- Use of the official charity partner logo and branding
- Joint storytelling and fundraising campaigns
- Press and media engagement opportunities
The partnership aims to build awareness, encourage engagement, and drive tangible support for the chosen cause.
Charities applying should align with at least one of the TT’s core focus areas:
- Motorsport community: initiatives around safety, wellbeing, accessibility, and inclusion
- Economic empowerment: projects benefiting Isle of Man communities and economy
- Cultural heritage: efforts to preserve and celebrate TT and island history
Eligible applicants must be registered in the Isle of Man or UK, financially stable, politically neutral, and not have served as the official charity partner in the previous year.
To apply, charities must email [email protected] with a proposal outlining their mission, alignment with TT themes, and a vision for the partnership.
Shortlisted applicants will be invited to interview, with a final decision announced within four weeks of the deadline.