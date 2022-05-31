New interim chief fire officer appointed
Mark Christian has been promoted to interim Chief Fire Officer for an initial period of six months following Kevin Groom’s retirement after 40 years in the service.
Mr Christian joined the service in 1994 as a retained firefighter, becoming a whole-time firefighter in 1997.
Since then he has held various positions including station commander, technical fire safety officer, deputy head of fire safety and head of operational support.
A fire service spokesperson said: ‘During his time in the service, Mr Christian has gained a wealth of experience – managing operational crews, working as a hazardous material adviser, breathing apparatus instructor and delivering a number of strategic projects including the building of the on-island live fire complex used to train firefighters in realistic conditions.’
Mr Christian added: ‘I’m really proud to have been given the opportunity to lead the fire service during the next six months. We have a fantastic team who work tirelessly on a daily basis to keep the community of the island safe. I’m also looking forward to working more closely with the wider Home Affairs team.’
