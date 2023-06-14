There were 64 ‘pocket dials’ of 999 within a 24-hour period last week.
The island’s emergency joint control room said: ‘At the end of last week we counted up how many dropped 999 calls we had received in a 24-hour period…64.
‘Whilst this doesn’t sound much for a large control room, here in the Isle of Man, this has quite a big impact.
‘Each of these calls we need to assess as to whether emergency services are needed and call back or potentially trace the number.’
The joint control room requested that people make sure their mobile phone is locked before putting it into a pocket or bag.
It added: ‘Remember even if you have removed a SIM card from the mobile phone it can still make an emergency call.’
The control room also requested that if individuals have given their children an old mobile phone to play with, they supervise them.
It said: ‘These calls and the work involved in ensuring people are safe may hinder us getting rescues to a genuine emergency in a timely manner. We understand that these calls may be unavoidable but if you realise you have called 999 by mistake, stay on the line and speak to our controllers to confirm that you are OK.’