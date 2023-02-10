The scammer is using the previous victims’ Facebook accounts to target people offering the chance to win money by leaving a comment on their Facebook post.
Those who leave a comment are being directly messaged and told that they have won a financial prize.
The scammer then asks for a number of personal details, including a photograph of their driving licence, legal name and banking details so that they can send the prize money directly to your bank account.
The scammer asks that the victims first transfer an amount of money to them before they can send you the prize money.
A request for the victim’s personal Facebook details to log in to the account is then made. The scammer will then change the password and then use the victim’s Facebook account to target the next potential victim.
If you suspect that you have fallen victim to this scam, contact police headquarters on 631212 or contact your local station to file a report.